‘The Crown’ Announces Season Four Release Date, More Cast Members

The Crown will return with its fourth season on November 15th, Netflix announced Thursday with a teaser video on Twitter. The news also includes the announcement that Emma Corrin is set to play a young Princess Diana in the series, with Olivia Colman returning in her role as Queen Elizabeth II.

The monarchy. Above all else. @GillianA and Emma Corrin join Olivia Colman in Season Four of The Crown, arriving 15th November. pic.twitter.com/Z4RPvzb32R — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) August 20, 2020

As previously revealed, Gillian Anderson will portray Margaret Thatcher and Elizabeth Debicki will take over the role as Princess Diana in the show’s fifth and sixth seasons.

Throughout its run, the Netflix series has followed the British royal family since the late Forties, with Claire Foy portraying Queen Elizabeth II for the show’s first two seasons. Season Three, released last year, jumped forward in time to the Sixties and Seventies and replaced the cast with older actors.

Last week, in addition to Debicki, Netflix revealed an extended cast lineup for the final two seasons. Prince Philip, portrayed by Matt Smith in Seasons One and Two and Tobias Menzies in Seasons Three and Four, will be played by Jonathan Pryce for the show’s final run; Princess Margaret, previously portrayed by Vanessa Kirby and Helena Bonham-Carter, will be played by Lesley Manville; and Imelda Staunton will portray the Queen in Seasons Five and Six.