Watch Jeff Daniels Portray James Comey in ‘The Comey Rule’ Trailer

Showtime has released the official trailer for its upcoming two-part limited series The Comey Rule, starring Jeff Daniels as former FBI director James Comey and Brendan Gleeson as President Donald Trump.

The two-part series will premiere on consecutive nights — Sunday, September 27th and Monday, September 28th — at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT.

The Comey Rule is based on Comey’s number-one New York Times bestselling book A Higher Loyalty, along with over a year of interviews with key subjects conducted by director and screenwriter Billy Ray (Captain Phillips, Shattered Glass). The two-part series follows the behind-the-scenes events leading up to the 2016 election and its aftermath as seen through the eyes of Trump and the FBI director that he would eventually fire.

In addition to Daniels and Gleeson, The Comey Rule also stars Holly Hunter as former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, Michael Kelly as former FBI director Andrew McCabe, Jennifer Ehle as Comey’s wife Patrice Failor, Scott McNairy as former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, Jonathan Banks as former National Intelligence Director James Clapper, Oona Chaplin as former FBI lawyer Lisa Page, Amy Seimetz as former FBI lawyer Trisha Anderson, Steven Pasquale as former FBI agent Peter Strzok, Peter Coyote as former FBI director and special counsel Robert Mueller and Kingsley Ben-Adir as former President Barack Obama.