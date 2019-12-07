‘The Boys’: See Blood-Soaked Season 2 Trailer for Superhero Series

While the first season of The Boys premiered in July, Amazon has already shared a teaser for the show’s forthcoming second season.

In the new trailer, the anti-heroes and sociopathic superheroes are back and covered in blood. The brief video doesn’t feature any dialogue between the characters, but a lot of action-packed visuals alluding to the direction of Season 2. In the under one-and-a-half-minute trailer, there’s milk-licking, blood spattering, a severed hand and another cameo from Breaking Bad‘s Giancarlo Esposito who appeared in the first season. Homelander (Antony Starr) appears looking shocked, his face covered in blood, while The Deep (Chace Crawford) is seen sobbing. Plus, Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), the leader of the Boys is seen downing a glass of whiskey.

Of the new season, Starr said at CCXP: “Season One for Homelander was about reconciling his past, dealing with his past. And one of the things that happen to all the characters [in Season 2], is whatever he had in Season One gets taken away. It’s a very internal journey.” Starr added that “it gets really fucking weird” and that the season features “some of the weirdest things I’ve ever done.”

There’s no hard release date yet, but The Boys is expected to return to Amazon Prime at some point in 2020.