‘The Boys’: Watch Vigilantes Battle Corrupt Superheroes in Wild New Trailer

Comic book-based series set to hit Amazon this July

A group of un-super humans try to take down a corrupt cadre of superheroes in the trailer for the new Amazon series, The Boys. The show will premiere April 29th at the Tribeca Film Festival before arriving on Amazon July 26th.

Based on Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s comic of the same name, The Boys is centered around the premise that the world’s greatest superheroes, the Seven, and Vought, the multi-billion dollar conglomerate that manages them, have become so drunk on their own power they begin abusing the very people they’re supposed to protect. With the Seven running rampant, a shadowy government operative named Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) forms the Boys in an attempt to hold the superheroes accountable.

The new trailer for The Boys finds Butcher recruiting the newest member of his cohort, Hughie (Jack Quaid). It’s also packed with plenty of over-the-top comic book violence that peaks with Butcher using what looks like a baby doll, outfitted with laser eyes, to decapitate someone.

The cast for the The Boys also boasts Laz Alonso, Tomer Capon and Karen Fukuhara as the other members of the titular group, while the Seven will be played by Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Chace Crawford and Nathan Mitchell. Elisabeth Shue and Simon Pegg will also appear in the show.

