Tekashi 6ix9ine Transforms Into a ‘Supervillain’ in New Teaser for Showtime, ‘Rolling Stone’ Doc

Showtime has released the first teaser for its upcoming docuseries on Tekashi 6ix9ine, Supervillain: The Making of Tekashi 6ix9ine, set to premiere in early 2021. Rolling Stone produced the film alongside Imagine Documentaries and Lightbox.

The short clip is packed with archival footage of 6ix9ine that’s paired with big text testimonials from the press about the rapper’s relentlessly brash style and penchant for stirring up controversy. The clip features two quotes from 6ix9ine himself, saying at the beginning, “I can’t believe I created myself,” and then adding at the end, “Fuck being a superhero — I want to be a villain.”

Supervillain was directed by Karam Gill and features a new interview with 6ix9ine conducted after the rapper’s release from prison this spring. Based on Stephen Witt’s extensive Rolling Stone feature “Tekashi 6ix9ine: The Rise and Fall of a Hip-Hop Supervillain,” the three-episode series will examine how a New York City deli clerk named Daniel Hernandez transformed into Tekashi 6ix9ine, a hip-hop troll with a savvy understanding of social media and an ability to create chart-topping songs.

“Not just a rapper, Tekashi 6ix9ine made his mark as a creature of the internet, translating his outlandish digital presence into a remarkably effective persona,” a release reads. “Supervillain explores how beyond his antics, 6ix9ine represents Gen Y and Z’s willingness to challenge and, in many cases, disregard the concept of authenticity.”