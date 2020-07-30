 Watch New Trailer for Jenji Kohan-Produced 'Teenage Bounty Hunters' - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1341: American Uprising
Read Next Flashback: David Bowie Performs 'Teenage Wildlife' in 1995 Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home TV TV News

Twins Catch Criminals After Finishing Homework in ‘Teenage Bounty Hunters’ Trailer

Netflix series was executive produced by Weeds, Orange Is the New Black creator Jenji Kohan

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

A pair of Atlanta twins juggle high school, adolescence and a very non-traditional after-school job in the new trailer for the upcoming Netflix series, Teenage Bounty Hunters.

The show stars Maddie Phillips and Anjelica Bette Fellini as 16-year-old fraternal twin sisters Sterling and Blair, who grow weary of their uptight Southern community and find an unexpected outlet for rebellion in the art of bounty hunting. The new trailer teases a mix of classic teen comedy and police procedural action as Sterling and Blair show their knack for catching criminals and link up with a veteran bounty hunter named Bowser Jenkins (played by Kadeem Hardison), who helps the twins refine their craft — while also barely putting up with their adolescent nonsense.

Teenage Bounty Hunters was created by Kathleen Jordan, who also wrote and co-executive produced the show. Jenji Kohan — creator of Weeds and Orange Is the New Black — served as an executive producer.

In This Article: Netflix

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1341: American Uprising
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.