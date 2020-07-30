Twins Catch Criminals After Finishing Homework in ‘Teenage Bounty Hunters’ Trailer

A pair of Atlanta twins juggle high school, adolescence and a very non-traditional after-school job in the new trailer for the upcoming Netflix series, Teenage Bounty Hunters.

The show stars Maddie Phillips and Anjelica Bette Fellini as 16-year-old fraternal twin sisters Sterling and Blair, who grow weary of their uptight Southern community and find an unexpected outlet for rebellion in the art of bounty hunting. The new trailer teases a mix of classic teen comedy and police procedural action as Sterling and Blair show their knack for catching criminals and link up with a veteran bounty hunter named Bowser Jenkins (played by Kadeem Hardison), who helps the twins refine their craft — while also barely putting up with their adolescent nonsense.

Teenage Bounty Hunters was created by Kathleen Jordan, who also wrote and co-executive produced the show. Jenji Kohan — creator of Weeds and Orange Is the New Black — served as an executive producer.