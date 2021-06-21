‘Ted Lasso’ Returns to the Pitch With New Season 2 Trailer

A new trailer for Ted Lasso Season 2 is out now, shared by cast members of the Apple TV+ series on Instagram. The new 12-episode season premieres July 23rd on the streaming platform.

Jason Sudeikis’ charismatic Coach Lasso returns to lead the Greyhounds to victory, while still quipping about the differences between the English soccer world and his college football life back home in Kansas. (“It’s like The Dukes of Hazzard — y’all probably call it The Earls of Risk over here.”)

“I believe in communism — rom-communism, that is,” Lasso tells his team in a locker room speech. “If Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan can go through some heartfelt struggles and still end up happy, then so can we.”

This past year, for Ted Lasso‘s first season, Sudeikis won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series; the Golden Globe for Best Comedy Actor; and Best Actor at the Critics Choice Awards. His co-star Hannah Waddingham also received a Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actress at the CCAs, and the series overall received the Critics Choice Award for Best Comedy Series as well as the Writers Guild Awards for Best New Series and Best Comedy Series.