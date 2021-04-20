‘Ted Lasso’ Gets Back in the Saddle for Season 2 Trailer

Apple TV+ has released the first look at Season 2 of Ted Lasso, the award-winning sports comedy starring Jason Sudeikis. The new season premieres Friday, July 23rd on the streaming platform.

Sudeikis returns as the small-time Kansas football coach Ted Lasso, employed as a professional soccer coach in England. This year sees Lasso and his underdog team facing more uphill battles with determination, charm, and most importantly, shortbread biscuits.

“I don’t care what our record is,” Lasso says during a press conference in the trailer. “It’s all about believing that everything’s gonna work out in the end, exactly as it’s supposed to. Isn’t the idea of ‘never give up’ one of those things we always talk about in sports? Shouldn’t that apply to people, too?”

This past year, for Ted Lasso‘s first season, Sudeikis won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series; the Golden Globe for Best Comedy Actor; and Best Actor at the Critics Choice Awards. Hannah Waddingham also received a Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actress at the CCAs, and the series overall received the Critics Choice Award for Best Comedy Series as well as the Writers Guild Awards for Best New Series and Best Comedy Series.