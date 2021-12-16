Ted Lasso Celebrates the Holidays in Animated Short ‘The Missing Christmas Mustache’

Jason Sudeikis’ beloved soccer coach Ted Lasso is back in an animated short film, The Missing Christmas Mustache. The stop-motion film features the ensemble cast of the hit Apple TV+ series.

In the four-minute piece, the AFC Richmond team, along with Rebecca and Keeley, help Ted search for a lost item that ultimately leads him to realize the meaning of the holiday season. The short features the voices of Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster, and Nick Mohammed.

Sudeikis, Waddingham, and Goldstein recently received Critics Choice nominations for Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress and Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, respectively, and Ted Lasso was nominated for Best Comedy Series.

The series also earned four Golden Globe nods. Ted Lasso is also up for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy where it’ll compete against The Great, Hacks, Only Murders in the Building, and Reservation Dogs.

Last month, Sudeikis appeared in the Foo Fighters’ video for “Love Dies Young,” written and directed by Dave Grohl. The video opens with a two-minute monologue delivered by the Ted Lasso star who — unlike his lovable soccer manager — plays a demanding swim coach.