 Ted Lasso Returns in Animated Short 'The Missing Christmas Mustache' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next From Olivia Rodrigo to Rauw Alejandro, Inside Our Picks for 2021's Best Albums
Home TV TV News

Ted Lasso Celebrates the Holidays in Animated Short ‘The Missing Christmas Mustache’

Jason Sudeikis stars as the soccer coach

By

Reporter

Emily Zemler's Most Recent Stories

View All

Jason Sudeikis’ beloved soccer coach Ted Lasso is back in an animated short film, The Missing Christmas Mustache. The stop-motion film features the ensemble cast of the hit Apple TV+ series.

In the four-minute piece, the AFC Richmond team, along with Rebecca and Keeley, help Ted search for a lost item that ultimately leads him to realize the meaning of the holiday season. The short features the voices of Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster, and Nick Mohammed.

Sudeikis, Waddingham, and Goldstein recently received Critics Choice nominations for Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress and Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, respectively, and Ted Lasso was nominated for Best Comedy Series.

The series also earned four Golden Globe nods. Ted Lasso is also up for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy where it’ll compete against The GreatHacksOnly Murders in the Building, and Reservation Dogs.

Last month, Sudeikis appeared in the Foo Fighters’ video for “Love Dies Young,” written and directed by Dave Grohl. The video opens with a two-minute monologue delivered by the Ted Lasso star who — unlike his lovable soccer manager — plays a demanding swim coach.

In This Article: Apple TV, Jason Sudeikis

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1358: Adele: ‘It Fucking Devastated Me’
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.