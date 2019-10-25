Ted Danson Arrested Alongside Jane Fonda at D.C. Climate Change Protest

Ted Danson was among those arrested alongside Jane Fonda in Washington, D.C., at the actress-activist’s latest “Fire Drill Fridays” climate change protest. The latest demonstration marked the third consecutive Friday that Fonda has been arrested outside the Capitol.

Billing himself as Fonda’s “new trainee,” Danson spoke to the crowd of protestors before he, Fonda and 30 others were arrested and charged with “crowding, obstructing or incommoding,” Variety reports.

This week’s Fire Drill Friday took aim at the fossil fuel lobby and called for the “protection and restoration of our oceans.” Danson is heavily involved in the Oceana organization, a non-profit that “seeks to make our oceans as rich, healthy and abundant as they once were.”

As Danson told protestors, “All of this is inconvenient. It’s inconvenient for politicians to stop taking money from fossil fuels.” After authorities broke up the protest, the actor — with zip ties around his wrists — also noted this was his first arrest and that it “sharpens the mind.”

. @TedDanson was just arrested for the first time. This is an inconvenient crisis so we must get uncomfortable and put our bodies on the line to demand action on climate and protection of our oceans. #firedrillfriday pic.twitter.com/5R3QOyGYEb — Fire Drill Fridays (@FireDrillFriday) October 25, 2019

.@Janefonda was just arrested for the 3rd time calling on climate justice now. This week we are demanding the protection and restoration of our oceans #firedrillfriday pic.twitter.com/yn7ap4UWOC — Fire Drill Fridays (@FireDrillFriday) October 25, 2019

Our movement is rising like the water. Today 31 activists were arrested calling on a #GreenNewDeal, #NoNewFossilFuels, and protection of our oceans. #firedrillfriday 🔥 pic.twitter.com/FMDOhbgtyG — Fire Drill Fridays (@FireDrillFriday) October 25, 2019

Last week, a protest in support of the Green New Deal resulted in the arrests of Fonda and Law & Order star Sam Waterston.