Ted Danson Arrested Alongside Jane Fonda at D.C. Climate Change Protest

Actor-activist called for “protection and restoration of our oceans” before arrest on charges of “crowding, obstructing or incommoding”

By

Reporter

Actor Ted Danson is arrested at the Capitol for blocking the street after he, Jane Fonda, and other demonstrators called on Congress for action to address climate change, in WashingtonCongress Climate Change, Washington, USA - 25 Oct 2019

Ted Danson was among those arrested alongside Jane Fonda in Washington D.C. at the latest "Fire Drill Fridays" climate change protest.

J Scott Applewhite/AP/Shutterstock

Ted Danson was among those arrested alongside Jane Fonda in Washington, D.C., at the actress-activist’s latest “Fire Drill Fridays” climate change protest. The latest demonstration marked the third consecutive Friday that Fonda has been arrested outside the Capitol.

Billing himself as Fonda’s “new trainee,” Danson spoke to the crowd of protestors before he, Fonda and 30 others were arrested and charged with “crowding, obstructing or incommoding,” Variety reports.

This week’s Fire Drill Friday took aim at the fossil fuel lobby and called for the “protection and restoration of our oceans.” Danson is heavily involved in the Oceana organization, a non-profit that “seeks to make our oceans as rich, healthy and abundant as they once were.”

As Danson told protestors, “All of this is inconvenient. It’s inconvenient for politicians to stop taking money from fossil fuels.” After authorities broke up the protest, the actor — with zip ties around his wrists — also noted this was his first arrest and that it “sharpens the mind.”

Last week, a protest in support of the Green New Deal resulted in the arrests of Fonda and Law & Order star Sam Waterston.

