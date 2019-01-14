Hear Ted Bundy Speak in Trailer for Netflix’s ‘Conversations With a Killer’ Docuseries

Never-before-heard recordings that Ted Bundy made in prison will be featured in the upcoming Netflix docuseries Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes.

“Get inside the twisted mind of America’s most notorious serial killer in his own words,” Netflix said, calling the 1970s serial killer “Jack the Ripper of the United States.” The streaming service also shared the new trailer for the docuseries. Directed by Paradise Lost documentarian Joe Berlinger, Conversations With a Killer premieres January 24th, the 30th anniversary of Bundy’s execution.

In the jailhouse recordings are culled from over 100 hours of exclusive audio interviews that two journalists conducted with Bundy on death row in 1980.

The series also explores how Bundy was able to avert capture as he didn’t adhere to the serial killer stereotype; women flocked to Bundy’s trial despite the serial killer’s gruesome “sex crime slayings of more than 30 women.” “He was charming, good-looking, smart… Are you sure you got the right guy,” one woman says of Bundy in voiceover.

“I’m not an animal, I’m not crazy, I don’t have a split personality,” Bundy said in one recording. “I mean I’m just a normal individual.”