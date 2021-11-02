Taylor Swift, Saweetie Are Coming to ‘Saturday Night Live’

Saturday Night Live revealed its full November lineup, which will feature Taylor Swift returning to the show and Saweetie making her SNL debut.

The sketch show’s November run will kick off this Saturday, Nov. 6, with Succession star Kieran Culkin hosting and Ed Sheeran making his third appearance as musical guest. Sheeran’s availability had briefly been put in doubt after he tested positive for Covid-19 at the end of October; but on Tuesday, Nov. 2, the singer-songwriter — who just released a new album, = (Equals) — announced he’d recovered and got the “all clear” on leaving quarantine.

Swift, meanwhile, will be performing on SNL for the fifth time when she takes the stage Nov. 13 to promote the upcoming “Taylor’s Version” release of her 2012 classic, Red. Swift made her SNL debut in November 2009, serving as both host and musical guest, and last appeared on the show in October 2019.

The host for the Nov. 13 episode of SNL will be Lovecraft Country star Jonathan Majors, who will be making his SNL debut. Majors will also appear in the upcoming Western The Harder They Fall, which is set to arrive in theaters and on Netflix on Nov. 3.

Finally, Saweetie will help close out SNL’s November slate when she performs on the Nov. 20 episode. The rapper released a string of singles this year, including her hit “Best Friend,” with Doja Cat, as well as “Slow Clap,” with Gwen Stefani, and “Fast (Motion).” Saweetie is set to release her debut studio album, Pretty Bitch Music, early next year.

Hosting SNL’s final November episode will be Simu Liu, the star of the recent Marvel hit Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which will arrive on Disney+ on Nov. 12. Liu will also be making his SNL debut.