Tatiana Maslany Goes Green in Marvel’s ‘She Hulk’ Trailer

Tatiana Maslany is ready to smash things in the first trailer for upcoming Marvel Studios/Disney+ comedy-action series, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The nine-episode series, directed by Kat Coiro and Anu Valia, premieres Aug. 17.

The trailer reveals Maslany as Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who specializes in superhuman-oriented legal cases. She’s also the cousin of Bruce Banner, a.k.a, the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) — and a superhero herself. “I just want to be a normal, anonymous lawyer,” Jennifer moans in the clip, which is followed by clips showing She Hulk’s rise to notoriety.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law also stars Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination and Benedict Wong as Wong. Other cast members include Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

The series will follow the next Marvel Studios series, Ms. Marvel, which centers on New Jersey teen Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), who suddenly gains superpowers of her own. Ms. Marvel arrives on Disney+ on June 8.