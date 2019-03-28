‘Tacoma FD’ Stars Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme Test Their Fire Safety Knowledge

In the new TruTV comedy, Tacoma FD, Broken Lizard’s Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme play the top firefighters in Tacoma, Washington, a city filled with so much rain there are hardly any blazes to fight. To mark the show’s premiere on Thursday, March 28th, Heffernan and Lemme sat down with Rolling Stone to test their fire safety acumen.

The quiz started simply with questions about proper fire extinguisher use and stop, drop and roll procedure. Heffernan proved to be particularly astute, nailing a question about leaving all doors open during a fire thanks to life lessons gleaned from the 1991 movie Backdraft and intuiting that the safety quiz was Canadian because of conspicuous “s” in the word “organisation.”

The pair, however, grew increasingly suspect of the questions, especially after one asked for the correct definition of fire and included the possible answers: A chemical reaction from which heat and light are emitted, hot orange stuff, a south coast radio station and a Jimi Hendrix song. “I would like there to be an E here, which is all of the above,” Lemme cracked.

Heffernan and Lemme ultimately got eight out of 11 questions correct, which both claimed was more than enough to certify them as actual firefighters.