‘Glow’ Star Sydelle Noel Details Unusual Road to Emmy-Nominated Series

Glow star Sydelle Noel sat down with Rolling Stone for our New York Fashion Week salon RS Styled. Noel discussed her athletic background, unusual road to acting and appearance in the blockbuster Black Panther movie earlier this year.

Noel was in town for her first-ever fashion week. Her own style is centered on comfort as well as being out-of-the-box. “If I like it, I’m gonna wear it,” she said, noting that her Caribbean background inspires her to wear more colorful outfits.

Noel also detailed her journey to Glow, the Netflix series about female wrestlers set in the 1980s. As a teen, she ran track and modeled for athletic brands like Nike. She took theater in college and was told by her teachers that it was something she should pursue. But an injury during college dampened her dreams of eventually going to the Olympics, so she decided to shift her focus to acting for the first time.

From there, Noel balanced both on-camera and off-camera work, finding jobs as a PA for the latter. Glow, where she stars as stuntwoman-turned-wrestler Cherry Bang, was her first big role. She had been presented the script by a friend who insisted that Noel shared many similarities to her breakout character. Within two weeks of auditioning for Glow, Noel had also auditioned for a role in Black Panther as one of the Dora Miljae, something she had put on her vision board long before she even tried for the part.

Noel was one of six artists interviewed during RS Styled. Insecure star Jay Ellis, designer Zac Posen and pop star Billie Eilish were among the people highlighted at the two-day event that took place at New York City venue The VNYL.