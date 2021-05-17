DC Comics’ ‘Sweet Tooth’ Receives Netflix Adaptation: Watch the Trailer

Netflix has released the official trailer for Sweet Tooth, an original series based on the DC/Vertigo comic by Jeff Lemire. The eight-episode series premieres June 4th on the streaming platform.

Set in a post-apocalyptic fantasy world, Sweet Tooth stars Christian Convery as Gus, a hybrid deer-boy who is one of several hybrid babies born after the “Great Crumble” disaster event. After spending the first decade of his life living in hiding in the forest, Gus befriends a wandering nomad named Jepperd (Nonso Anozie), who vows to protect Gus as the two set out to find a legendary safe haven for hybrid children. Along the way, Gus and Jepperd encounter unexpected enemies and allies, uncover more about each other’s pasts and ponder what the future might hold for their broken world.

Sweet Tooth also stars Adeel Akhtar, Aliza Vellani, Stefania LaVie Owen, Dania Ramirez, Neil Sandilands, with Will Forte as Gus’ father and James Brolin as the Narrator. The series was co-created by Jim Mickle (In the Shadow of the Moon) and Beth Schwartz, who both executive-produced the series with Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, Amanda Burrell, and Linda Moran. Although the series is set in the U.S., filming took place in New Zealand in late 2020.