Lifetime Announces Follow-Up Special to ‘Surviving R. Kelly’

‘Surviving R. Kelly: The Impact’ will premiere on May 4th

R. Kelly waves to supporters as he leaves the Leighton Criminal Court after a hearing, in Chicago R Kelly Investigation, Chicago, USA - 22 Mar 2019

Matt Marton/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Following the premiere of Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly this past January, which broke the network’s ratings records, Lifetime has announced a follow-up special, Surviving R. Kelly: The Impact, to premiere this May.

The new two-hour special will highlight the reactions, conversations and controversies in the wake of Surviving R. Kelly, and the impact it has had on R. Kelly, his victims and the wider music industry – most notably, it led to the singer getting charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in February.

The special will be hosted by journalist Soledad O’Brien, and will feature “footage from the docuseries, interviews with journalists, legal experts, non-profit organizations and psychologists to discuss the ongoing story surrounding R. Kelly, including an in-depth look at his now infamous interview with Gayle King and the women who are still standing by his side,” according to a Lifetime press statement.

The original Surviving R. Kelly drew 26 million viewers to Lifetime, breaking the network’s ratings records. dream hampton, the activist and showrunner of the original special, recently appeared as one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People.

Surviving R. Kelly: The Impact premieres Saturday, May 4th at 10:00 p.m. E/T on Lifetime.

ad