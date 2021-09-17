‘Succession’ Season Three Gives Us More Family Mutiny, Corporate Conniving, and Cousin Greg

The Roy family returns in all their conniving, backstabbing glory in the new trailer for Season Three of Succession, set to premiere October 17th on HBO.

The trailer captures the chaos following Kendall’s betrayal of his father, Logan, at the end of Season Two, with all sides scrambling to wrest control over Waystar RoyCo. But amid the high-stakes corporate maneuvering and family drama, there’s plenty of outside pressure mounting as well that threatens to bury the company before anyone can even take it over.

And, of course, along with all that, the trailer features plenty of great Cousin Greg moments: Like Cousin Greg thinking the actual Pope has started following Kendall on Twitter, and Cousin Greg earnestly believing Tom has just given him a cyanide pill to ingest at Logan’s direction in case of emergency: “It’s a mint, you doofus,” Tom deadpans.

Succession stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, and Matthew Macfadyen. Additional cast for Season three includes Alexander Skarsgård, Sanaa Lathan, Linda Emond, Jihae, Adrien Brody, Hope Davis, and Dasha Nekrasova.