Kendall Roy Rallies the Troops for Corporate Revolution in New ‘Succession’ Clip

Kendall Roy prepares to hit the warpath hard in a new clip from Season Three of Succession, premiering October 17th on HBO.

The clip, which HBO shared on Twitter, appears to be set in the immediate aftermath of Kendall’s betrayal of his father Logan. In it, Kendall (Jeremy Strong) faces a media scrum with Waystar Royco’s head of PR Karolina Novotney (Dagmara Dominczyk) in tow and Cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun) bringing up the rear while loudly and unnecessarily shouting, “No comment! No comment!”

The clip ends with the trio in a company car, which Karolina notes Kendall might not exactly have access to considering his recent actions against the company. To which Kendall replies, “Look, I need a sealed unit here, Karolina. I need a clean jar. So, are you in for this fucking revolution?”

Succession also stars Brian Cox, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, and Matthew Macfadyen. Additional cast for Season Three includes Alexander Skarsgård, Sanaa Lathan, Linda Emond, Jihae, Adrien Brody, Hope Davis, and Dasha Nekrasova.