‘Succession’ Season 3 Teaser Sees the Roys Locked in Vicious Battle of Allegiances

The first teaser for Succession Season 3 is finally here, featuring all the Roy-on-Roy family infighting we’ve come to expect from the Emmy Award-winning series.

Picking up from Kendall Roy’s betrayal of his father at the end of Season 2, Logan Roy must now scramble to secure allegiances within his family and corporation. Roman, Shiv, and Connor must now choose between siding with their brother or with the Waystar RoyCo patriarch.

“He’s our dad, but he was gonna send me to jail,” Kendall tells his siblings in the teaser. “He’d do the same to all of us.”

The Roys are quick to cut deals and play sides for their own gain — Shiv, of course, offers to join Kendall’s side only if he agrees to make her CEO of Waystar RoyCo in return. Meanwhile, Shiv’s husband Tom continues to fight for scraps of power within the company, aided once again by Cousin Greg as his underling.

Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, and Matthew Macfadyen all return to the Succession cast for Season 3, with additional cast members including Alexander Skarsgård, Sanaa Lathan, Linda Emond, Jihae, Adrien Brody, and Hope Davis. Although an official premiere date has still not been announced, the new season is set to return this fall to HBO Max.