Trailers of the Week: ‘Allen v. Farrow,’ ‘Cruella,’ ‘Dancing With the Devil,’ and More

Allen v. Farrow

“I was over the moon happy,” says Mia Farrow about her relationship with Woody Allen. “But that’s the great regret of my life. I wish I’d never met him.” The newest trailer for the HBO documentary about the accusations of sexual abuse against Allen involving his then-7-year-old daughter traces the full scope of the actress and director’s relationship – from power couple to parties in a great legal battle. In addition to police reports, home videos, and family interviews, the film also promises never-before-heard audiotapes. (February 21st)

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell

For the first time, the Notorious B.I.G.’s estate has authorized a documentary film. Now, Netflix gives fans a look inside the four-years-in-the-making film, which features exclusive interviews with both the legend’s mother Voletta Wallace and Sean “Puff Daddy” Combs. Biggie’s story has been told over and over, but this time, the film traces the roots of the rapper’s creativity back to his early childhood, going deep into the mind of Christopher Wallace before he was larger-than-life. The documentary also incorporates rare, intimate footage filmed by his best friend Damion ‘D-Roc’ Butler. (March 1st)

Cruella

Emma Stone is chic, stylish, and more than a bit mad as Cruella de Vil. Disney’s new live-action film is the prequel to 101 Dalmations, in which we learn how Cruella’s devilish ways got their start. Set in London in the 1970s, she is Estella before she is Cruella, an aspiring fashion designer. “From the very beginning, I realized I saw the world differently than everyone else,” she says in the clip’s opening moments. “That didn’t sit well with some people.” One such person is Baroness von Hellman (Emma Thompson), a high-fashion legend who brings out Estella’s most wicked instincts when it comes to revenge. (May 28th)

Dancing With the Devil

Three years after her near-fatal overdoes, Demi Lovato tells her full story as she’s never done before. “I crossed a line I had never crossed,” says the pop singer. Even when she was at her lowest moments – like using heroin – Lovato excelled at keeping up appearances. Then, she says, “I snapped.” She suffered three strokes and a heart attack. As open as she is about addiction and mental health, she is also fiercely committed to making new music. She says, “I’m ready to get back to doing what I love.” (March 23rd)

Mare of Easttown

In Easttown, a person can be known for a winning shot she made in a high-school basketball twenty-five years ago. In Easttown, a dead body can turn up in a creek. Mare (Kate Winslet) must navigate both sides of her small hometown as a detective and a somewhat reluctant hero. While living under the pressure of other people’s expectations, Mare searches for answers to this dark case as well as her own peace of mind. (April 18th)

Mortal Kombat

The new red-band trailer for the film based on the video game franchise doesn’t hold back on the gore of gruesome fight scenes. A new character, MMA fighter named Cole Young, makes his debut in the Outworld universe. Cole is being hunted by the ruthless warrior Sub-Zero, in what appears to be part of his destiny. What Cole once believed to be a strange birthmark on his chest is actually a sign that he’s been chosen to fight in a deadly tournament as old as time. As Cole trains, his fate is not the only thing on the line – the fate of the universe is at stake, too. (April 16th)

Zack Snyder’s Justice League

DC Extended Universe fans are finally getting what they’ve long been waiting for: Director Zack Snyder’s recut version of the 2017 blockbuster. The teaser highlights new action sequences and the return of Jared Leto’s Joker. In the face of an impending World War Four, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) gathers “allies” to defend against the evil forces, including Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), and The Flash (Ezra Miller). In clips final moments, fans glimpse a first: Affleck’s Batman and Leto’s Joker interact on screen. Leto marks the occasion with a warning. “We live in a society where honor is a distant memory.” (March 18th)