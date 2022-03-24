How to Stream Lizzo’s ‘Watch Out For The Big Grrrls’ on Prime Video For Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Lizzo’s been making waves in the music industry and as an advocate for body positivity. She recently took to TikTok to release an exclusive snippet of her new unreleased music as she danced around her apartment in a scintillating camo crop top and black underwear. Lizzo has previously talked about her upcoming music at The Late Late Show with James Corden, telling fans to expect new music dropping on April 14. And, that’s not all she’s been busy with. On Friday, March 25, her new Amazon Prime exclusive TV show Watch Out For The Big Grrrls will be available for the singer’s fans to stream.

Excited to stream Lizzo’s new show Watch Out For The Big Grrrls on Prime Video? Here is everything you need to know about the three-time Grammy winner’s newest competition-based dance show.

Buy: Watch Out For The Big Grrrls on Prime… at

Watch Out For The Big Grrrls: Release Date, Run Time, Episodes

Watch Out For The Big Grrrls premieres on Prime Video on Friday, March 25. You can currently check out the trailer on both Prime Video and YouTube. There seem to be eight episodes in total, although it is unclear how long each episode of Watch Out For The Big Grrrls on Amazon Prime will run.

How to Watch Watch Out For The Big Grrrls Online

Watch Out For The Big Grrrls is premiering exclusively on Prime Video (Prime Video is included with Amazon Prime), which means you need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to stream Lizzo’s new reality/competition show. Prime Video also has a wide variety of other original shows and free movies to binge including the newest season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Buy: Watch Out For The Big Grrrls on Prime… at

Amazon Prime subscriptions run for $14.99 every month for new customers, or $139 for a year. If you subscribe to Amazon Prime now, you’ll be able to binge Watch Out For The Big Grrrls on Prime Video when it releases tomorrow.

Buy: Amazon Prime Annual Subscription at $139

How to Watch Watch Out For The Big Grrrls Free Online

Not ready to pay for a full subscription to Amazon Prime just so you can stream Watch Out For The Big Grrrls? No worries. Amazon offers a convenient 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime (including Prime Video) for new customers. This means you’ll easily be able to stream Watch Out For The Big Grrrls on Amazon Prime for free tomorrow (if you sign up now). At the end of the 30-days, you can decide whether you want to renew your Amazon Prime subscription or not.

Buy: Watch Out For The Big Grrrls on Prime… at

Apart from gaining access to Prime Video, you’ll also get free 2-day delivery (and same-day delivery on some products) as well as access to deep deals and discounts on Amazon Prime Day. There’s no other way to gain access to Prime Video for free though so keep that in mind if you’re looking to stream Watch Out For The Big Grrrls on Prime Video when it releases tomorrow.

Buy: Amazon Prime Annual Subscription at $139

What is Watch Out For The Big Grrrls About?

The competition-based reality show is about Lizzo looking for her next BIG GRRRL dancers (backup dancers) before she heads on tour. The main aim of the TV show is to draw focus on how women that look like her lack representation in the industry and Watch Out For The Big Grrrls does this by inviting a diverse group of 13 talented women on stage. It’s powerful, it’s entertaining and most of all, it’s incredibly inspiring to watch these amazing dancers give it their all on their dance floor — and be judged purely on their talent.

Where Can You Stream Lizzo’s Music?

Lizzo’s music can be found on all major music streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music Unlimited. That said, Lizzo’s most recent album, Cuz I Love You Deluxe can also be purchased on vinyl if you’re a collector.

Amazon

Buy: Cuz I Love You Deluxe at $15.89