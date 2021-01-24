‘Freaks and Geeks’ Finally Available for Streaming: Here’s How to Watch It on Hulu for Free

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

After years of pleading with showrunners to make Freaks and Geeks available for streaming, fans of Paul Feig’s beloved coming-of-age comedy can finally watch the show online. The first (and only) season of Freaks and Geeks is now available to stream on Hulu, and we’ve found a couple ways to stream Freaks and Geeks for free, or with a cheap Hulu deal.

How to Stream Freaks and Geeks Online

Until now, the only way to watch the show was to buy Freaks and Geeks: The Complete Series on DVD or Blu-ray. Now, however, you’ll be able to stream Freaks and Geeks online on Hulu.

A Hulu subscription costs just $5.99 a month, which will get you instant access to stream Freaks and Geeks on-demand from your TV, tablet, laptop or phone. The price is similar to what you’d pay for streaming sites like CBS All-Access and Disney+.

Your best best though, is to sign up for this Disney+ Bundle deal, which gets you Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for just $12.99 total.

If you want to stream Freaks and Geeks for free online, take advantage of Hulu’s 30-day free trial offer, which gives you a month of free streaming to watch Freaks and Geeks, and all of Hulu’s movies, TV shows and original programming. You can use the free trial and continue on for $5.99/month, or choose to cancel anytime.

Why Can’t You Stream Freaks and Geeks Online?

If you were having trouble finding Freaks and Geeks online before, you weren’t alone. This is the first time the series is available for streaming.

Series executive producer Judd Apatow explained last year that the team was having trouble clearing the music used on the show, which was a main reason as to why Freaks and Geeks wasn’t available to stream. That problem appears to have been solved, as fans will be able to stream Freaks and Geeks on Hulu with its original soundtrack intact.

The music needs to be cleared for Freaks and Geeks and Undeclared. If it isn’t, your DVD will be all there is. https://t.co/uH2YS4s4Oz — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) March 26, 2020

Though Freaks and Geeks aired on NBC from 1999-2000, it wasn’t until 2004 that an official soundtrack was released. The 25-track Freaks and Geeks soundtrack and score, includes songs from Joan Jett, Rush, Warren Zevon, Styx and other Eighties artists (the time period in which the show was set), along with cast recordings and Michael Andrews’ original score.

The show’s 18 episodes, meantime, also feature songs from artists like Grateful Dead, The Who, Cheap Trick, Van Halen and Rush. All of those songs should carry over from the original episodes through to the Freaks and Geeks episodes streaming on Hulu.

More than two decades after its initial release, Freaks and Geeks remains one of the most critically-acclaimed series of all time, and an enduring cult favorite. From creator Paul Feig and executive produced by Apatow, the NBC series helped to launch the careers of stars like Linda Cardellini, Seth Rogen, Jason Segel, James Franco and Busy Phillips, among others. It will no doubt reach a new generation of viewers now that the show is finally available for streaming.

