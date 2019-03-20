Watch ‘Stranger Things’ Gang Face Shadow Monster, Horrors of Growing Up in Season 3 Trailer

The Stranger Things kids contend with growing pains and monsters in the trailer for Season 3 of the hit sci-fi series, which returns to Netflix July 4th.

The clip opens with Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) returning home from summer camp only to see his electronic toys suddenly moving on their own. As Mötley Crüe’s “Home Sweet Home” plays, Dustin arms himself with a spray can and follows the toys, but when his friends appear behind him with a “Welcome Home” banner and noisemakers, the surprise still frightens Dustin and prompts him to blast Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) in the eyes with some hair spray.

The rest of the trailer teases the various goings-on in Hawkins, Indiana, steadily ramping up from awkward teenage milestones and fraught family drama to inter-dimensional chaos as the Shadow Monster tears through a hospital.

Stranger Things also stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Caleb McLaughlin and Noah Schnapp.

Season 3 arrives two years after Season 2 premiered. In the interim, the series’ creators, the Duffer Brothers, have faced allegations of plagiarism as well as verbal abuse on the set of the show.