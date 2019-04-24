The Best Merch For ‘Stranger Things’ Fans

We’re just a few months from the Season 3 premiere of Stranger Things, and Netflix’s pop culture phenomenon shows no signs of slowing down. Since its release last month, the trailer for season three has already been viewed more than 25 million times, while the upcoming season has inspired everything from a new video game, to clothing and accessories collections at Hot Topic and Target.

The show has also become a hit in the collectibles arena, with Stranger Things merchandise attracting a ton of eyeballs and fetching big money on sites like eBay, with thousands of people trying to cash in on the craze.

Whether you’re a collector or just a casual viewer, we’ve rounded up eight pieces of limited-edition merch that showcase Stranger Things in all its weird, wacky and wonderful glory. Here’s what to get.

1. Hasbro Stranger Things Card Game

Escape from the Upside Down and be the first to get rid of all your Eggo cards in this officially-licensed card game from Hasbro. The set includes seven character cards, and 106 Eggo cards, that can be used to block your opponents, reverse the order of play, and summon the Demogorgon, to name just a few moves.

Inspired by the first season of the show, the game accommodates two to six players. Purchase: $8.99 on Amazon.com.

2. Stranger Things Vinyl Figures

Great to display on your desk or bookshelf, these Stranger Things figurines from Funko feature the popular characters in their signature outfits (and poses) from the show. The vinyl figures measure four inches tall and come with two characters per set (choose from Dustin and Lucas, or Eleven and Barb).

The officially-licensed figures were produced in limited quantities, and come packaged in a collectible box. Purchase: $14.99/set on ThinkGeek.com.

3. Stranger Things Moonlight Poster

“Starry Night” meets a Hawkins night in this poster that features the Stranger Things kids, as seen through the lens of Vincent Van Gogh. The glossy art print, inspired by the Dutch post-impressionist painter’s most famous work, depicts the kids riding their bikes into town, as a dreamy, Van Gogh-esque nightscape looms overhead.

The limited-edition poster is printed on high-quality gallery paper and comes with a one-year warranty. Available in four different sizes: 8 x 10, 11 x 14, 16 x 20, 20 x 24 (all sizes in inches). Frame not included. Purchase: $14.99 on Amazon.com. Bonus: take 10% off this piece right now with promo code: STRMOON10.

4. “Stranger Things: Worlds Turned Upside Down”

An Amazon #1 best-seller, “Worlds Turned Upside Down” is the official behind-the-scenes companion guide to the show, with original commentary and a foreword from show creators Matt and Ross Duffer, behind-the-scenes photos from the set, and original sketches and concept art from the show’s costume and set designers.

The book also includes interviews with the stars of the show, and a rare glimpse into the casting calls that went out for their roles. Fans will also get to read the early episodes’ original drafts, and get answers to pressing questions about Hawkins, the Upside Down and the characters’ unique ticks and talents (I.e. finally crack the Morse code disk Eleven uses and learn how to decipher secret messages in the show).

Note: this book has been designed to mimic a used book (like the ones seen in the series). The marks, scuffs, and tears on the cover and pages are intentional. Purchase: $19.75 on Amazon.com.

5. Monopoly: Stranger Things Edition

Everyone’s favorite board game gets a Stranger Things twist, as players compete to rescue Will Byers and escape the Upside Down.

This special version of Monopoly includes a detailed, full-color game board, 80s-inspired tokens and “Walkie-Talkie” and “Blinking Lights” cards replacing the Community Chest and Chance cards. Instead of claiming houses and hotels, compete to land on forts and hideouts, while buying, selling and trading locations from the show. There are 32 forts and 12 hideouts to claim in total.

This is an officially-licensed collaboration with Netflix. The game is suitable for two to eight players. Purchase: $23.79 on Amazon.com.

6. D&D Mind Flayer Ring

One of the most popular roleplaying games in the world, “Dungeons and Dragons” was first introduced in the 70s, but got a boost in popularity thanks to Stranger Things. This D&D Mind Flayer Ring is made from high-end, surgical stainless steel and features an oversized interpretation of the Mind Flayer (one of the show’s main antagonists) set on an adjustable band.

The ring measures 1.3 inches from the tip of the frill to the end of the tentacle, and is designed to be unisex. Purchase: $39.99 on ThinkGeek.com.

“D&D” fans will also want to pick up the official Stranger Things version of “Dungeons and Dragons,” which includes a Stranger Things adventure book, rulebook, five character sheets, six dice, a Demogorgon figure, and a paintable Demogorgon figure. The game comes in a special red box, designed to mimic the 1983 D&D “red box” seen on the show. Purchase: $24.99 on Amazon.com.

7. “Stronger Girls” T-Shirt

A feminist take on the now-iconic Stranger Things logo, this unisex tee has been a hit with Netflix viewers and fashion fans alike. With a DIY-inspired take spotted on the streets of London Fashion Week (see main image at top), the shirt proves that slogan tees are still in style — as long as the messages are meaningful. The shirt comes in four colors and a classic fit. It’s available in sizes XS to 3XL. Purchase: $19.95 on Amazon.com.

8. Stranger Things Deluxe Edition Vinyl

This limited-edition double LP set features 39 tracks from the Stranger Things score, including the show’s main title theme, composed and performed by Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein. The high-quality audio discs play on any conventional turntable, or can be framed and displayed on your bookshelf or wall.

The blue and red splatter-style LPs are accompanied by an 11″ x 17″ poster, and five 4″ x 6″ character cards that feature the Stranger Things kids. Purchase: $59.99 on ThinkGeek.com. You can also stream the soundtrack for free right now with a 30-day free trial to Amazon Music Unlimited, which gets you instant access to playlists and songs with no ads. Get more details here.

This article was republished with the permission of Variety. To read the original article, click here.