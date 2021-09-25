 'Stranger Things' Crew Investigates a Murder House in Season 4 Teaser - Rolling Stone
‘Stranger Things’ Crew Investigates a Murder House in New Season 4 Teaser

Step inside the haunted "Creel House" in new clip

Stranger Things shared the latest teaser from its upcoming fourth season during Netflix’s Tudum event, with the 90-second preview a surprise deviation from the rest of the series.

The clip focuses on the “Creel House,” a now-abandoned house in the series’ Hawkins, Indiana where something tragic occurred decades earlier; in the teaser, the Stranger Things crew break in and investigate the haunted house, for reasons unknown.

A 12-second video posted on the Stranger Things Twitter sheds a little more light on the teaser, with headlines stating how a redacted person claims “vengeful demon killed family.” “Complete blood bath” inside the Creel House, another headline screams. Somehow, this all ties into the upside-down world of Stranger Things:

(Spoiler alert: Nightmare on Elm Street’s Robert Englund, Freddie Krueger himself, plays the present-day-in-the-series version of the murderer, giving another clue to the new season’s tone and influence.)

Previous teasers for Stranger Things 4 — which will arrive on Netflix in 2022 after its return was postponed to the Covid-19 pandemic — have revealed the fate of David Harbour’s Hopper and returned to the series’ roots.

