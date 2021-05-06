‘Stranger Things’ Goes Back to the Beginning in Season 4 Teaser

Stranger Things goes back to the beginning and brings back a long-absent character in its mysterious new Season 4 teaser.

The minute-long preview returns to Hawkins Laboratory, where Matthew Modine’s Dr. Martin Brenner — believed to be killed off in Season 1 — is performing tests on children with special powers. After slowly moving down a hallway, the camera then swings around on the door of “11,” Millie Bobbie Brown’s character who is shown for a flash when the teaser ends.

As production was halted on the series due to Covid-19, the latest teaser gives no information as to Season 4’s premiere date on Netflix; a press release that accompanied the clip says only “Stranger Things 4 is currently in production.”

Stranger Things dropped its first Season 4 teaser back in the pre-pandemic days of February 2020, a minute-long clip that resolved Season 3’s biggest cliffhanger: The fate of David Harbour’s Hopper. The teaser showed the sheriff in a desolate, Soviet-era work camp somewhere in snowy Russia, evidence that the character survived Season 3’s explosive finale.

“We’re excited to officially confirm that production on Stranger Things 4 is now underway — and even more excited to announce the return of Hopper,” the series’ creators Duffer Brothers said in a statement at the time. “Although it’s not all good news for our ‘American’; he is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human … and other. Meanwhile, back in the states, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long-buried, something that connects everything… ”

The Duffer Brothers added: “Season 4 is shaping up to be the biggest and most frightening season yet, and we cannot wait for everyone to see more. In the meantime — pray for the American.”