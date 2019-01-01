×
Rolling Stone
‘Stranger Things’ Reveals Season 3 Release Date

Netflix’s beloved sci-fi series returns summer 2019

Moments after the new year arrived on the East Coast, Stranger Things revealed the release date of its upcoming third season: July 4th, 2019.

Additionally, the Netflix series also unveiled a cryptic four-minute teaser for Season 3, which takes place in the summer of 1985. The video features footage from Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve from that year, as well as a commercial for the Starcourt Shopping Mall and a glitch-y computer screen forewarning something called “Program SilverCatFeeds.”

Netflix previously teased fans with the nine episode names for the new season: “Suzie, Do You Copy?,” “The Mall Rats,” “The Case of the Missing Lifeguard,” “The Sauna Test,” “The Source,” “The Birthday,” “The Bite” and “The Battle of Starcourt.” All nine episodes will premiere on the streaming service on Independence Day.

Stranger Things‘ Twitter also shared the nostalgic Season 3 poster:

 

In the interim since Season Two of Stranger Things, one of Rolling Stone‘s 20 Best TV Shows of 2017, the series’ creators the Duffer Brothers have faced allegations of plagiarism as well as verbal abuse on the set of the Netflix show.

