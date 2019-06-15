See ‘Stranger Things’ Cast Summarize Season 3 in One Word on ‘Fallon’

The Stranger Things cast appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Friday night to discuss the series’ upcoming third season as much as they could without revealing spoilers.

In the hot seats were cast members Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp and Sadie Sink, who were each asked to describe Season 3 in one word.

While Wolfhard said the season was “classic,” McLaughlin called it “gory” and Sink said it was “fun.” “Spreading,” said Brown of the forthcoming season, followed by Schnapp calling it “sad” and Matarazzo saying it was “bigger.”

The cast recounted filming part of the season in a real mall that was designed to look like it was from the 1980s, and Matarazzo revealed that people were even shopping around the mall while they were filming. Wolfhard said the cast even pretended that the mall was haunted to help them get into their characters. Stranger Things‘ Season 3 arrives on Netflix on July 4th.

During their Tonight Show appearance, the cast also taught the “Chicken Noodle Soup” song to Fallon, which McLaughlin invented. “It’s a song I made to annoy Gaten and Sadie,” he said. “They didn’t like it, but they joined in.”

Later on in the episode, the cast faced off in a game of “Search Party” to guess the most popular internet search terms.

