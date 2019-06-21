‘Stranger Things 3’ New Trailer: Kids of Hawkins Gear Up for Menacing Battle

“You let us in and now you are going to have to let us stay,” so says an evil creature from the Upside Down, warning of the impending doom to once again befall the town of Hawkins in the final new trailer for Stranger Things 3. The series returns to Netflix on July 4th.

It appears that when Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) used her powers to close the gate to the Upside Down in Season Two, it didn’t completely shut out the evil and an apocalyptic looking world is about to take shape. While there are plenty of quick action shots and frightening moments – the core crew are seen cowering in various locales, from the new mall to a parking lot – they’re not about to give up the fight.

“No matter what happens, we have to stop them together,” Mike (Finn Wolfhard) declares.

The kids – Eleven (Brown), Mike (Wolfhard), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Max (Sadie Sink), Will (Noah Schnapp) and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) – are growing up, hanging at the amusement park, hitting the mall … and donning weapons for the ensuing battle. It also appears that someone might end up serving as a new host for the evil that lurks, but that’s not the only challenge. “It’s building something,” Eleven says, which may imply that the menacing threat is quickly evolving.