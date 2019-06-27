×
Rolling Stone
Watch ‘Stranger Things’ Cast Pose as Wax Figures, Freak Out Fans

Jimmy Fallon dressed as Season One character Barb for Tonight Show segment at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum

The Stranger Things cast freaked out visitors of Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in a segment on Wednesday’s Tonight Show.

Dressed in character, the show’s core teenage crew — Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Noah Schnapp (Will) and Sadie Sink (Max) — stood like rigid wax figures against a Stranger Things backdrop as fans posed for pictures. They revealed their identities after a few beats, leading to screams, laughs and occasional tears of joy.

Highlights include Brown walking up to join a pair’s photo opp, McLaughlin asking someone if he can have a tissue and Sink asking a couple if she can sit down beside them. Jimmy Fallon also joined in on the bit, dressed up as perished Season One fan favorite Barb — and after one standout reveal, a blunt customer told the host he “[looks] so stupid.”

Stranger Things Season Three premieres July 4th on Netflix.

