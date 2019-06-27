Watch ‘Stranger Things’ Cast Pose as Wax Figures, Freak Out Fans

The Stranger Things cast freaked out visitors of Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in a segment on Wednesday’s Tonight Show.

Dressed in character, the show’s core teenage crew — Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Noah Schnapp (Will) and Sadie Sink (Max) — stood like rigid wax figures against a Stranger Things backdrop as fans posed for pictures. They revealed their identities after a few beats, leading to screams, laughs and occasional tears of joy.

Highlights include Brown walking up to join a pair’s photo opp, McLaughlin asking someone if he can have a tissue and Sink asking a couple if she can sit down beside them. Jimmy Fallon also joined in on the bit, dressed up as perished Season One fan favorite Barb — and after one standout reveal, a blunt customer told the host he “[looks] so stupid.”

Stranger Things Season Three premieres July 4th on Netflix.