‘Stranger Things’: Hopper Lives in First Season 4 Teaser

Hopper is alive and well and working on railroad tracks in Russia in Stranger Things 4’s first teaser, which resolves the third season’s biggest cliffhanger.

The nearly minute-long teaser focuses only on a mysterious, desolate, Soviet-era outpost somewhere in snowy Russia, where David Harbour’s character — with a shaved head and sans his mustache — is among those hammering away in a work camp.

Although bleak, it’s a better fate than many fans expected, as Hopper seemingly died in an explosion in the final moments of Stranger Things 3.

“We’re excited to officially confirm that production on Stranger Things 4 is now underway — and even more excited to announce the return of Hopper,” the series’ creators Duffer Brothers said in a statement.

“Although it’s not all good news for our ‘American’; he is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human…and other. Meanwhile, back in the states, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long-buried, something that connects everything…”

In September, Netflix and the Duffer Brothers confirmed the fourth season of Stranger Things with a promo video hinting that “We’re not in Hawkins anymore.” The latest teaser did not reveal when the beloved series would return to the streaming service.

“Season 4 is shaping up to be the biggest and most frightening season yet, and we cannot wait for everyone to see more. In the meantime — pray for the American,” the Duffer Brothers added.