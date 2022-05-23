‘There Is No Shame in Running’: ‘Stranger Things’ Drops Final Trailer for Fourth Season

Another trip to the Upside Down — nearly three years later. On Monday, Netflix released the final, horror-filled trailer for volume one of Stranger Things’ fourth season, premiering Friday.

“Don’t try to be heroes. There’s no shame in running,” says a voiceover as clips of the show’s main clan — Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) — join in for a huddle.

“Never tell me the odds,” says Dustin before rolling some Dungeons and Dragons dice.

The new season picks up several months after the Battle of Starcourt. The group of besties is separated for the first time and are seen between Hawkins and Lenora Hills, as well as (finally) back together. The season also introduces a new demagogue: Vecna, who is mentioned in the trailer as one the gang is ready to fight.

The trailer then laces clips of the friend group riding their bikes in the middle of the night, a rollerskating rink, an intense shootout, and a clip of a woman levitating at a graveyard.

“This Friday the world turns upside down,” the show’s logline reads.

Netflix released an eight-minute teaser clip of the season last week, showing a bloodbath at the Hawkins National Laboratories — with a young Eleven at the center of the chaos.

The first volume of the final season — the first seven episodes — premieres May 27, while the season’s second volume — the last two — comes July 1.

Netflix announced that the Duffer Brothers-created series’s final installment would be “supersized,” with five hours longer running time than any previous seasons. Most episodes will run close to 75 minutes long, and episode 7 will near the 98-minute mark. In addition, Netflix’s fan website Tudum confirmed Friday that the season finale’s runtime will approach two and a half hours long.

Stranger Things was renewed for a fifth and final season.

Stranger Things cast includes Matthew Modine, Sadie Sink, Noah Schnapp, Winona Ryder, Joe Keery, Natalie Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Maya Hawke, David Harbour, Cara Buono, Priah Ferguson and Brett Gelman. New cast members for the upcoming season include Jamie Campbell Bower, Joseph Quinn and Eduardo Franco.