Stormy Daniels Identifies Trump’s Penis From Mushroom Lineup on ‘Kimmel’

Stormy Daniels took her description of President Trump’s penis to an awkward, hilarious new level on Tuesday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, selecting which variety of mushroom she says most closely resembles the president’s junk.

In a now-infamous passage from the adult entertainer’s newly released memoir, Full Disclosure, Daniels writes in granular detail about her alleged 2006 affair with the future commander-in-chief, writing, “I lay there, annoyed that I was getting fucked by a guy with Yeti pubes and a dick like the mushroom character in Mario Kart … It may have been the least impressive sex I’d ever had, but clearly, he didn’t share that opinion.”

A delighted Kimmel pressed the porn star for even more details, bringing out a hand-crafted forest display that featured assorted shapes and sizes of mushrooms. “Can you hold it up so it’s coming at me at the correct angle?” Daniels cracked, selecting one of the smallest examples as Trump’s penis proxy. She added, “Do you know how much hate mail I’ve gotten from people who love Mario Kart? … In one day, I managed to ruin half of America’s childhood and mushroom farming everywhere.”

Kimmel also grilled the new author on other details about her alleged sexual encounter with Trump, which she says occurred after the pair met at a golf tournament. She claims the then-Apprentice host invited her to dinner at his hotel room, and when she arrived, he greeted her at the door wearing “silky [black] pajamas.” Daniels recalled to Kimmel, “I’m pretty sure I thought he was channeling Hugh Hefner – but significantly less sexy.”

The adult actress noted that she and Trump never ended up having that promised dinner. “Like, he lied to me,” she said. “I’m very food-motivated. That’s why I stayed and held out for so long because I was told there would be snacks. I was starving! Maybe that’s part of why I was easy prey because I was light-headed.”

Later during the interview, Kimmel questioned his guest about another notorious moment from her alleged sexual encounter: spanking Trump with a magazine that featured the real estate mogul’s own image on the cover. In an attempt to demonstrate Trump’s reaction, Daniels asked Kimmel to stand up and then whacked him from behind with her book. “Hold on a second,” Kimmel said. “I just want to pray for a second. Please, God, let him be watching this right now.”