Steve-O Taped Himself to a Billboard to Get Posts Like This

‘Jackass’ star is promoting a special called ‘Gnarly’ that mixes stand-up and stunts

Jon Blistein

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 13: Steve-O duct tapes himself to billboard in promotion of his new special "Gnarly" on August 13, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Steve-O taped himself to a billboard in Los Angeles to bring attention to his new comedy/stunt special, 'Gnarly.'

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Jackass star Steve-O plastered himself to a billboard in downtown Los Angeles Thursday, August 13th, to gin up attention for his new special, Gnarly, which this post is now helping him do. So, well done, Steve-O.

The stuntman/comedian posted a photo on Instagram that showed him duct-taped to the billboard, with just a little platform to rest his feet on. In the caption — his arms are free so it’s very possible he wrote and posted everything himself — Steve-O emphasized that “a team of real professionals rigged everything safely. There is zero chance of me falling, and it’s important to me that we not waste any valuable city resources on this.”

In a handful of follow-up videos on his Instagram story, Steve-O admitted he was starting to get a little bit sore after an hour and a half on the billboard, and he acknowledged some cops had shown up to monitor the situation. He seemed confident, though, that they wouldn’t remove him from his post: “They say they’re not sure that I’m committing any crimes,” Steve-O said. “I don’t think so. I paid for the billboard, man!”

At the time of posting the videos, Steve-O gave no indication as to how long he’d stay on the billboard, though by 9:35 a.m. PT, the Los Angeles Fire Department was on hand to help remove him from his perch.

The project Steve-O is promoting with his billboard stunt, Gnarly, is described as “a very naughty multimedia special” that mixes stand-up comedy and Jackass-style stunts. It features cameos from several members of the Jackass crew, including Bam Margera, Wee Man, Chris Pontius, and Johnny Knoxville, the latter of whom appears near the end of a trailer kicking Steve-O right in his crotch (it marks the second time Steve-O’s penis appears on screen in the minute-long clip).

Gnarly is available to stream for $9.99 on Steve-O’s website for those who are 18 or older. Again, congratulations to him on a successful PR campaign.

