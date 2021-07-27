Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short Track a Killer in ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Trailer

Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short investigate a strange killing in the new trailer for Only Murders in the Building, a new series premiering August 31st on Hulu.

Set in a swanky apartment building on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, the show stars Martin, Gomez, and Short as three strangers who come together after one of their neighbors is killed. Along with trying to investigate the crime, the trio also decides to document their efforts in their own true-crime podcast.

The trailer teases an absolutely ridiculous investigation that includes Martin’s character trying to photograph his neighbors by capturing them in the background of his incredibly conspicuous selfies, and Short instructing a distraught tenant to enunciate better for the podcast. Sting even makes a cameo as a prime suspect, prompting Gomez’s character to quip, “The guy from U2?”

Martin co-created and wrote Only Murders in the Building with John Hoffman. The series will premiere with the first three episodes, with new episodes arriving every Tuesday after that.