See Steve Carell’s Jeff Bezos Troll Trump With Amazon Expansion on ‘SNL’

Steve Carell portrayed Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos in a Saturday Night Live sketch that trolled Donald Trump and the president’s long-standing beef with the e-commerce giant. Earlier in the week, Amazon announced plans to open two new headquarters in Long Island City, New York and northern Virginia.

“Some folks have speculated that I was somehow trolling President Trump by building one headquarters in his hometown of Queens and the other in his current residence of Washington, D.C., thereby overshadowing or humiliating him,” “Bezos” said.

“But that’s simply not true. Sure, he attacked me repeatedly on Twitter. But I chose our locations because they were ideal for growing business, not just to make Donald Trump think about how I’m literally 100 times richer than he is.”

Trump has frequently criticized Bezos and Amazon on social media, accusing the company of taking advantage of the U.S. postal service as well as the Bezos-owned Washington Post’s unflattering coverage of the president; in the sketch, a Post styles section shows Trump playing tennis while wearing “tennis diapers.”

The Amazon magnate further trolled Trump by saying that “any package going to any Trump building will get delivered by hundreds of Honduran and Mexican immigrants.” The company also outfitted its drones with Trump-like hair. “I just wanted something that looked so silly that everybody knew it was fake, and that the drone should just give up and shave its head like a real man would,” he said.

Carell’s Bezos added that any deliveries involving Trump’s business book The Art of the Deal would be more expensive due to the book’s weight; “I guess it’s the only book with four Chapter 11s,” the Amazon CEO said, mocking Trump’s history of bankruptcies.

Also on SNL, the “Weekend Update” desk tackled Amazon’s expansion plans: