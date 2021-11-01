Steve Buscemi Made His ‘Fellow Kids’ Meme a Halloween Costume

Steve Buscemi made his own meme into a Halloween costume, with social media posts showing the actor in his 30 Rock “How do you do, fellow kids?” outfit.

Trick-or-treaters in Brooklyn spotted Buscemi handing out candy in the costume, which comes from a Season Six episode of 30 Rock. Buscemi had regularly appeared on the show as a private investigator named Lenny Wosniak with a penchant for undercover operations that relied on not-so-convincing disguises.

In the Season Six episode “The Tuxedo Begins,” Lenny recalls a 21 Jump Street-style sting where he infiltrated a high school. His disguise? A visibly older gentleman dressed in a conspicuous ensemble — backward baseball cap, skateboard, and a T-shirt that just says “Music Band,” kinda mocked up like the AC/DC lightning bolt logo — using very unsubtle lingo, “How do you do fellow kids?”

My daughter got a less blurry pic! https://t.co/alM7crnEYM pic.twitter.com/qsVhyCgh61 — Debra Wexler (@DebraWexler_) November 1, 2021

Still shots of the scene soon became a meme, often used for self-deprecating jokes about the scourges of aging/getting lamer, or to poke fun at brands, companies, or older people trying to appeal to younger audiences. While the 30 Rock episode aired in 2012, the meme has remained in pretty constant internet rotation, although the fact that Buscemi dressed as it for Halloween and got scores of media coverage is probably more of a testament to that fact than any Google Trends graph.

As they say, you either die a meme, or live long enough to see yourself become it (or something like that).