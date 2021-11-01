 Steve Buscemi Dressed Up as His '30 Rock' Meme for Halloween - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Brian Tyree Henry Stars in Long-Awaited ‘Atlanta’ Season Three Trailer
Home TV TV News

Steve Buscemi Made His ‘Fellow Kids’ Meme a Halloween Costume

Actor donned the incredibly conspicuous disguise his 30 Rock character wore to infiltrate a high school

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
steve buscemi 30 rock meme halloween

Steve Buscemi in 2020, not dressed up as his own meme.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Steve Buscemi made his own meme into a Halloween costume, with social media posts showing the actor in his 30 Rock “How do you do, fellow kids?” outfit.

Trick-or-treaters in Brooklyn spotted Buscemi handing out candy in the costume, which comes from a Season Six episode of 30 Rock. Buscemi had regularly appeared on the show as a private investigator named Lenny Wosniak with a penchant for undercover operations that relied on not-so-convincing disguises. 

In the Season Six episode “The Tuxedo Begins,” Lenny recalls a 21 Jump Street-style sting where he infiltrated a high school. His disguise? A visibly older gentleman dressed in a conspicuous ensemble — backward baseball cap, skateboard, and a T-shirt that just says “Music Band,” kinda mocked up like the AC/DC lightning bolt logo — using very unsubtle lingo, “How do you do fellow kids?”

Still shots of the scene soon became a meme, often used for self-deprecating jokes about the scourges of aging/getting lamer, or to poke fun at brands, companies, or older people trying to appeal to younger audiences. While the 30 Rock episode aired in 2012, the meme has remained in pretty constant internet rotation, although the fact that Buscemi dressed as it for Halloween and got scores of media coverage is probably more of a testament to that fact than any Google Trends graph.

As they say, you either die a meme, or live long enough to see yourself become it (or something like that).

In This Article: 30 Rock, halloween, Steve Buscemi

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1357: Musicians on Musicians: Lorde & David Byrne
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.