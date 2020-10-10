See New Trailer for Stephen King’s ‘The Stand’ Limited Series

CBS All Access has unveiled the latest trailer for its limited series remake of Stephen King’s The Stand, premiering on the streaming service on December 17th.

The new preview for the post-apocalyptic (and uncomfortably timely) novel’s adaptation makes creepy use of Bob Marley’s “Three Little Birds” to introduce the characters who survived the global pandemic. The trailer also focuses on the two leaders in the story’s growing battle of good and evil, Whoopi Goldberg’s Mother Abigail and Alexander Skarsgård’s demonic Randall Flagg, a.k.a. “The Dark Man.”

“There’s bitter days ahead, death and terror. The Dark Man grows stronger every day and soon he’ll destroy all who stand against him,” Mother Abagail says in the trailer. “The world is now a blank page and it is there you must make your stand.”

Producers previously revealed that King himself penned an “all-new coda” for the nine-part series based on his 1978 novel.

“During the two years we spent making The Stand, we all felt the responsibility of adapting what may be the most beloved work of one of the world’s most beloved storytellers, but none of us could have imagined that Stephen King’s 40-year-old masterpiece about a global pandemic would come to be so eerily relevant,” Benjamin Cavell, showrunner and executive producer said in a statement.

“We’re honored to tell this sprawling, epic story, including a new coda that Stephen King has wanted to add for decades. We’re so proud of this show and its attempt to find meaning and hope in the most uncertain of times. We can’t wait to share it with the world.”