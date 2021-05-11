 Watch New Trailer for TV Adaptation of Stephen King's 'Lisey's Story' - Rolling Stone
Widow Grapples With Shifting Realities in Stephen King Adaptation 'Lisey's Story' Trailer

Series based on King's 2006 novel will premiere on Apple TV+ in June

Jon Blistein

Apple TV+ has released a new trailer for its upcoming limited series adaptation of Stephen King’s 2006 novel Lisey’s Story, set to premiere June 4th.

The show stars Julianne Moore as Lisey Landon and is set two years after the death of Lisey’s husband, the famous novelist Scott Landon (played by Clive Owen). The trailer teases a handful of intriguing threads, including Scott’s tendency to become “unstuck” from reality and the scavenger hunt he seems to have left for Lisey.

As Lisey follows Scott’s clues, she’s forced to confront memories of her marriage that she tried to block, while she also finds herself becoming “unstuck” from reality, too, entering an array of fantastical worlds that seem both real and imaginary. At the same time, Lisey must also contend with some outside pressure to turn over Scott’s trove of unpublished manuscripts.

Along with Moore and Owen, Lisey’s Story stars Joan Allen, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Dane DeHaan, Ron Cephas Jones, and Sung Kang. King wrote every episode of the series, while Pablo Larraín directed the show. J.J. Abrams served as one of the show’s executive producers.

