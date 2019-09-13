 Watch Annie Wilkes Conjure Chaos in New ’Castle Rock’ Trailer – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1331: Harry Styles
Read Next Hear Neil Young and Crazy Horse’s New Song 'Rainbow of Colors’ Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home TV TV News

Watch Stephen King’s Annie Wilkes Conjure Chaos in New ’Castle Rock’ Trailer

Season Two of Hulu anthology series stars Lizzy Caplan, Tim Robbins and incorporates elements from Misery, The Sun Dog

By

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Annie Wilkes, the crazed nurse/superfan from Stephen King’s Misery, brings a fresh kind of terror to a sleepy Maine town in the new teaser trailer for Season Two of Castle Rock, which premieres October 23rd on Hulu.

Like the first season of the anthology series, Season Two incorporates elements and characters from various King books, but the new trailer primarily focuses on Wilkes, played by Lizzy Caplan. The clip opens with Wilkes and her daughter (Elsie Fisher) getting waylaid in Castle Rock, Maine after a car accident, but as Wilkes tries to recover, her sanity starts to deteriorate and her daughter begins to suspect her mother’s not who she seems to be.

Wilkes’ arrival in Castle Rock also adds fuel to a tension threatening to engulf the town and neighboring communities. Season Two’s other main narrative thread will center around Reginald “Pop” Merrill (Tim Robbins, returning to the King universe for the first time since 1994’s The Shawshank Redemption), the crime family patriarch from The Sun Dog, who’s dying of cancer and preparing to hand off the family business to his nephew, John “Ace” Merrill (Garrett Hedlund). Ace, however, is keen to disrupt a long-standing peace with neighboring Jerusalem’s lot, where Dr. Nadia Omar (Yusra Warsama) faces a supernatural test at her rural hospital as her brother, Abdi (Barkhad Abdi) takes charge of opening a Somali community center.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1331: Harry Styles
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad