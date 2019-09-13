Watch Stephen King’s Annie Wilkes Conjure Chaos in New ’Castle Rock’ Trailer

Annie Wilkes, the crazed nurse/superfan from Stephen King’s Misery, brings a fresh kind of terror to a sleepy Maine town in the new teaser trailer for Season Two of Castle Rock, which premieres October 23rd on Hulu.

Like the first season of the anthology series, Season Two incorporates elements and characters from various King books, but the new trailer primarily focuses on Wilkes, played by Lizzy Caplan. The clip opens with Wilkes and her daughter (Elsie Fisher) getting waylaid in Castle Rock, Maine after a car accident, but as Wilkes tries to recover, her sanity starts to deteriorate and her daughter begins to suspect her mother’s not who she seems to be.

Wilkes’ arrival in Castle Rock also adds fuel to a tension threatening to engulf the town and neighboring communities. Season Two’s other main narrative thread will center around Reginald “Pop” Merrill (Tim Robbins, returning to the King universe for the first time since 1994’s The Shawshank Redemption), the crime family patriarch from The Sun Dog, who’s dying of cancer and preparing to hand off the family business to his nephew, John “Ace” Merrill (Garrett Hedlund). Ace, however, is keen to disrupt a long-standing peace with neighboring Jerusalem’s lot, where Dr. Nadia Omar (Yusra Warsama) faces a supernatural test at her rural hospital as her brother, Abdi (Barkhad Abdi) takes charge of opening a Somali community center.