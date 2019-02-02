Stephen Colbert Mocks Trump’s Rambling ‘New York Times’ Interview in Mini-Monologue

Stephen Colbert mocked Donald Trump’s “mind-numbing” and rambling New York Times interview in a bonus Late Show mini-monologue.

The host first focused on Trump’s long-winded response to whether he would run for president again in 2020, which included tangents on health care and John McCain. “Here’s the bottom line: I love doing it, I don’t know if I should love doing it, but I love doing it,” Trump told the New York Times.

Colbert responded, “That’s the bottom line? You just babbled for two minutes. The only line you drew is through the kids menu that is your brain.”

“[Trump] debuted a whole new way to describe his presidency: ‘I lost massive amounts of money doing this job. This is one of the great losers of all time,'” Colbert said in his Trump voice. “Inspiring words.”

In the interview, Trump also lobbied numerous times for “one good story” in the New York Times. “Why won’t the failing, lying, enemy-of-the-people be my friend?” Colbert-as-Trump wondered.

Colbert also examined Trump’s odd and unprompted insistence that the president had “no trauma” in his childhood.