Stephen Colbert Accuses Trump of Trying to ‘Mansplain the Midterms’ to Female Voters

Stephen Colbert opened his Friday night monologue on The Late Show by reminding his audience that the show would be doing a rare live broadcast on November 6th, election night, before addressing what might actually bring the Republicans down.

“Everybody is excited the midterms are 18 days away. Eighteen days away right now. I am giddy with deep concern, because this is America’s first real chance to wash the taste of Trump’s victory out of our mouths,” Colbert told the audience. “It’s dark. It’s a dark, earthy taste. It’s mushroom-y, even. It’s really not a great taste. Rinse twice.”

Colbert added that the Republicans could lose the House of Representatives because of “their continued, passionate support for men credibly accused of sexual assault.” “Surprise: that’s driving away women voters,” he said.

“And, remember, women make up over half of the country. A little tip to Republicans: if you’re going to pick on a minority, make sure they’re not the majority,” he added.

Despite that fact, Colbert pointed out that Donald Trump still went out of his way to insult women while trying to get women to vote for him, Trump instead said what women wanted, “tweeting, ‘College-educated women want safety, security, and healthcare protections — very much along with financial and economic health for themselves and our Country. I supply all of this far better than any Democrat (for decades, actually). That’s why they will be voting for me!’”

Colbert was flummoxed by this idea. “Did Trump just try to mansplain the midterms to women? ‘Look, look, ladies, I know you don’t like me, but here’s why you’re wrong — shhh, I’m talking. I gave you safety and security. For instance, I put Brett Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court. Now he’s too busy to whip it out at parties,’” he added.

Colbert then asserted that the other reason why women could be upset with Trump is that he’s “constantly insulting them.”

“For instance, earlier this week, when he took to Twitter to call Stormy Daniels ‘horseface.’ Horseface? Sir, sticks and stones may break your bones, but words can never un-spank you,” Colbert said.