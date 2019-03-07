See Stephen Colbert Skewer R. Kelly: ‘This Is the Remix to Conviction’

After watching R. Kelly’s jaw-dropping interview with Gayle King on CBS This Morning this week, Stephen Colbert went all in on the alleged sexual predator on The Late Show. “This was a chance for Kelly to reassure the world that he is normal,” the host said. “But instead he went with not that.”

He rebroadcasted clips of Kelly questioning “how stupid” it would be for him to hold women against their will, something that women have accused him of, and an emotional outburst where he goes, “Y’all killing me with this shit.” As he pounded his fists in the air, King remained calm. Colbert said, “Wow, he shouted and he cried, and it was completely unconvincing. For Pete’s sake, he forgot to say he liked beer,” he added, referencing the similarly histrionic Brett Kavanaugh hearing.

“Just check out Gayle’s composure,” Colbert said, holing up a frame of her sitting still while Kelly assumed a Shakespearean power pose. “Absolutely stock still. She knows that when you’re interviewing R. Kelly, you gotta go by the T. Rex rules. It can only see motion.”

The host also ran a clip of Kelly deflecting King’s comments that his past with underage girls was relevant. “When you’ve beat your case, you’ve beat your case,” Kelly said. “No, Mr. Kelly. That was your last case,” Colbert said. “This is the remix to conviction.”

Kelly was charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in Cook County, Illinois, last month. He pleaded not guilty and was released on bail. Earlier this week, after the King interview aired, Kelly went back to jail since his ex-wife claimed he owed more than $160,000 in back child support. A spokesman for the singer said that Kelly intended to figure out a payment arrangement with his ex.