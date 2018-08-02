Stephen Colbert Offers to Circumcise ‘Slightly Jewish’ Paul Ryan on ‘Late Show’

Stephen Colbert offered to circumcise Speaker of the House Paul Ryan during a hilarious bit from Wednesday’s Late Show. The host’s invitation to a “Bris-Stravaganza” referenced an upcoming episode of the PBS series Finding Your Roots in which the GOP leader learns of his “slightly Jewish” heritage.

Finding Your Roots host Henry Louis Gates Jr. revealed Tuesday at a TV critics meeting that Ryan is 3 percent Ashkenazi Jewish. The show traced the politician’s heritage back to a 10th great-grandfather born in Germany in 1531, The Associated Press reports.

Colbert opened the segment with some cheap shots at Ryan. “I assumed the most shocking they’d find is that Ryan’s great-grandparents were Eddie Munster and Grover,” the comedian cracked. “But it turns out they found something way more unexpected … Haven’t the Jewish people suffered enough? … The Anti-Defamation League has already responded, saying, ‘What?! Run the tests again!'”

The host offered to recruit a mohel and stage a “live bris” on The Late Show. “Think of it this way, Paul,” he added, sneaking in one final diss. “The foreskin is only one percent of the penis, and we know how much you love cuts for the one percent!”