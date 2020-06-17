Colbert Enlists Trump’s Niece to Read Faux Excerpts From Upcoming Tell-All

Stephen Colbert enlisted Donald Trump’s niece, Mary L. Trump, to share a handful of faux excerpts from her upcoming book about the president and his family on The Late Show’s cold open Tuesday.

While Mary Trump’s book, Too Much and Never Enough, is being touted as an explosive tell-all, the tidbits she shared on The Late Show were decidedly more goofy than juicy. In a fake commercial for the audiobook of Too Much and Never Enough, Mary Trump semi-wistfully recalls: “I remember as a child, Uncle Donald would say, ‘I got your nose!’ And we would have to take him to court to get it back.”

Later, she offers some intriguing insight into Trump family dynamics, quipping, “We all knew Ivanka was his favorite because in our birthday cards he would write, ‘Ivanka is my favorite.’” And the bit closes with Mary deadpanning, “When he told me to pull his finger, he farted and blamed Obama.”

Too Much and Never Enough is set to arrive on July 28th. Per a statement from publisher Simon & Schuster, Mary, who is a trained clinical psychologist, will shine “a bright light on the dark history of [the Trump] family in order to explain how her uncle became the man who now threatens the world’s health, economic security and social fabric.” Among one of the early revelations from the book is that Mary Trump was a primary source for a bombshell New York Times piece on the Trump family’s taxes.