Stephen Colbert Films New ‘Late Show’ Monologue From His Bathtub

Stephen Colbert is taking social distancing seriously. The Late Show host appeared in a surprise opening monologue in his bathtub, which aired before a rerun of the late night show.

Although The Late Show is shut down until further notice due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, Colbert had a few timely things he needed to say about the situation and how Trump is handling things.

If you're curious what the LATE SHOW would be like with a bathtub but without guest, an audience, or band- that makes two of us. See you at 11:35 on CBS pic.twitter.com/0YC2rAXWT7 — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) March 17, 2020

“Welcome to my bathroom. I’m your host, Stephen Colbert,” he said. “You’re watching a very special social distancing edition of The Late Show.”

“The big story tonight is all you people,” he continued. “People all over America have hunkered down in their own houses to ride out the coronavirus. The CDC is saying this might go on for the next eight weeks. So get comfortable. And try to look on the bright side, you’re finally going to get a chance to binge-watch all that toilet paper you bought.”

Colbert took aim at President Trump during the monologue, commenting on the president’s press conference on Monday. “Did you hear that? Don’t get together in groups of more than 10 people,” Colbert said. “This important information coming from the coronavirus task force, which has 21 members. This is actually a good math lesson for all those kids now being home-schooled. Question, if the coronavirus task force has 21 members but groups aren’t allowed to contain more than 10 people, how many more months are we going to have to be eating Chef Boyardee?”

The host also quipped that American will certainly celebrate when this is all over, just as Trump has suggested. “Yes, it’s true, we will all celebrate,” Colbert noted. “The inauguration of anyone else.”

He added, to assure fans, “If you’re watching this from home right now, know that you’re doing the right thing.”