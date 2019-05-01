Stephen Colbert Reveals Joe Biden’s Catchy New MAGA Slogan

Stephen Colbert dug into Joe Biden’s first few days on the campaign, highlighting the ways he’s already getting under President Donald Trump’s skin and his new Obama-heavy ad on The Late Show Tuesday.

After officially announcing last week, Biden jumped to a commanding lead in the Democratic primary polls. During an interview with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America, Biden even offered a new MAGA alternative, saying his slogan would be, “Make America moral again, make America return to the essence of who we are, the dignity of the country, the dignity of people and treating our people with dignity.”

“Little awkward to say, I’ll admit, but it’s gonna look fantastic on his hat,” Colbert cracked.

Meanwhile, Trump immediately began taking shots at Biden on Twitter, even though his advisors have warned him against such behavior.

“But Trump has no impulse control, especially when he’s told he can’t do something,” Colbert said. “That’s why he always fails the marshmallow test.” Then breaking out his Trump impression, Colbert cracked, “Let me get this straight, I can eat one marshmallow now, or if I wait, I get two? Ok, here’s my choice: I already found the whole bag in your desk and I’m full — you lose.”

As for Biden, the former Vice President has made a show of running his campaign on his own merits, declining to call in many favors and telling reporters that he asked Barack Obama not to endorse him. But not asking for an official endorsement apparently does not preclude the Biden campaign from releasing a new ad centered around old audio of Obama heaping praise on Biden.

After showing the ad, Colbert deadpanned to the camera, “Joe Biden could not get any closer to Barack Obama if he were a pair of dad jeans.”