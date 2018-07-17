Watch Late Night Hosts Eviscerate Trump for ‘Spineless Toadying’ to Putin

Stephen Colbert was part of the full slate of comedians who excoriated President Donald Trump for his self-abasing statements at the Helsinki press conference Monday opposite Russian President Vladimir Putin.

During his speech, Trump reaffirmed his belief in Putin’s claim that Russia did not interfere in the 2016 election, despite heaps of contrary evidence provided by U.S. intelligence.

Trump said he didn’t “see any reason why it would be” Russia acting on his behalf, causing an exasperated Colbert to crack, “You don’t see any reason? Do you own a mirror? Because after throwing your intelligence community under the bus just then, you then threw it in reverse and turned them into road burger.”

Colbert highlighted some of the most surreal moments from the press conference, like when Trump said he held both America and Russia responsible for any election interference, plus Putin’s frank admission that he wanted Trump to win and his ominous cackle after being asked if he had compromising material on Trump.

Putin tried to deflect the question of kompromot by insisting he didn’t know Trump was in Russia in 2013, and suggesting it was ludicrous that the Russian government would try to collect such material on any American traveling to Russia. Colbert, however, recalled his own trip to Russia in 2017, during which he was constantly followed and told by his security detail that his phone was definitely bugged and his hotel room had cameras in it.

“I showered in a blue blazer!” Colbert cracked. “I had to get naked eventually – and this is true – I turned to every mirror and said, ‘You like, Ivan? You like?'”

Colbert’s late-night colleagues also tackled the joint press conference, with Jimmy Kimmel cracking, “We haven’t seen an American so owned by a Russian since Rocky IV.” Kimmel also noted the fierce backlash from Democrats and Republicans alike, even sharing a video of Arnold Schwarzenegger calling Trump a “wet noodle” for kowtowing to Putin.

“When the guy who impregnated his housekeeper wants to know what’s the matter with you,” Kimmel cracked, “there’s something the matter with you.”

On Late Night, Seth Meyers zeroed in on the major propaganda victory Trump gifted Putin. But while Trump’s public display may have been shocking, Meyers noted there’s so much more we don’t know, considering the two met behind closed doors with only their translators.

“Can you imagine what their private meeting was like?” Meyers joked. “I’m worried he let Putin annex one of the 50 states. ‘Here’s the electoral map, pick one of the blue ones.’ Seriously, Trump gushes over Putin like a flustered 12-year-old who just met Mickey at Disneyland.”