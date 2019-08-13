Colbert Slams Trump for Pushing ‘Dangerous, Unfounded’ Epstein Murder Conspiracy

Stephen Colbert addressed President Trump’s “dangerous and completely unfounded” retweet of a conspiracy theory regarding Jeffrey Epstein’s apparent death by suicide on The Late Show on Monday. He explained that the move proved that Trump could still shock him after all these years.

“You know, just when you think he’s been around for a while, you’re not going to be shocked by him anymore, he pops up and scares the bejesus out of you,” Colbert said. “He’s like Leatherface, but more leather and way more face.”

On Saturday, news broke that Epstein, the financier and convicted sex offender, who was arrested last month on sex trafficking charges, had been found dead in prison with early reports indicating that he died by suicide. Soon after, several bonkers conspiracy theories began circulating, including the baseless one Trump retweeted, which suggested former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton were behind Epstein’s death.

Colbert noted that Epstein knew a lot of powerful and important people, including Clinton, Alan Dershowitz, former New Mexico governor Bill Richardson, Prince Andrew and Trump. “It’s a who’s who of ‘Who’s Jeffrey Epstein? I’ve never met Jeffrey Epstein.'”

Colbert added that Epstein’s death had brought out a “wild wave of conspiracy theories online, the sort of stuff that only unstable, tinfoil hat loons could possibly believe. So, Donald Trump…” Colbert said before slamming Trump for spreading the baseless claim about the Clintons.

“That’s your theory?” he cracked. “I’m not saying the Clintons don’t have any power. They could definitely get a reservation in any restaurant in New York City. Party of four, seven o’clock on a Saturday, maybe not. But masterminding a scheme to assassinate a high profile prisoner in maximum-security federal custody? They couldn’t even mastermind a visit to Wisconsin.”

“But Trump clearly thinks this is the only logical answer,” Colbert continued, before mimicking Trump’s voice. “‘Follow me down the rabbit hole here, OK? Who had the most to gain from Epstein’s death besides me who was on videotape partying with him and young women? And who controls all federal prisons? The president, Bill Clinton. Really, what? Me, how?'”